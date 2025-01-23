Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
International Travel: November 2024

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 11:51 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 321,200 in November 2024, an increase of 17,800 from November 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (up 14,100)
  • United Kingdom (up 3,700)
  • Singapore (up 1,900)
  • Germany (up 1,200)
  • Japan (up 1,200)
  • Korea (up 1,200)
  • Taiwan (up 1,100)
  • United States (down 1,000).

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in November 2024 was 86 percent of the 372,100 in November 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-november-2024

