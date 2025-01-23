International Travel: November 2024
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 321,200 in November 2024, an increase of 17,800 from November 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- Australia (up 14,100)
- United Kingdom (up 3,700)
- Singapore (up 1,900)
- Germany (up 1,200)
- Japan (up 1,200)
- Korea (up 1,200)
- Taiwan (up 1,100)
- United States (down 1,000).
The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in November 2024 was 86 percent of the 372,100 in November 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).
