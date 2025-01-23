International Travel: November 2024

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 321,200 in November 2024, an increase of 17,800 from November 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

Australia (up 14,100)

United Kingdom (up 3,700)

Singapore (up 1,900)

Germany (up 1,200)

Japan (up 1,200)

Korea (up 1,200)

Taiwan (up 1,100)

United States (down 1,000).

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in November 2024 was 86 percent of the 372,100 in November 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

