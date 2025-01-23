Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homai Station Access Upgraded During Rail Closure

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Homai Station. Photo/Supplied

Homai Station is now ready for more frequent train services when the City Rail Link opens in 2026, with safer access to the station as well as improvements for the local blind and low vision community.

The safer access replaces two pedestrian level crossings which are now closed as part of an ongoing programme replacing level crossings to support more frequent trains while improving safety and keeping roads moving.

Photo/Supplied

Homai Station was blessed today by mana whenua, Ngāti Te Ata Waiohua and will re-open to passengers with a new accessible ramp and pathways when train services resume on 28 January.

It is one of many projects Auckland Transport (AT) and KiwiRail are carrying out during the month-long closure of Auckland’s rail network, says AT Programme Director Kris Gibson.

“Replacing the level crossings with this new accessible ramp and stairs will make it safer to access Homai Station, where there will be an increased number of trains running once the City Rail Link opens in 2026,” he says.

“In particular, it will be safer for people accessing the nearby BLENNZ (Blind Low Vision Education Network NZ) School and Blind Low Vision NZ South Auckland office and Guide Dog Training Centre.

“We engaged with the community early and their feedback helped us make sure the upgrades to Homai Station will benefit those who use it,” Mr Gibson says.

Photo/Supplied

A new modular-structure ramp runs from Browns Road Bridge to the station, along with new lighting, wider footpaths and new pathways from the carpark and Mcvilly Road. The ramp colour scheme and bright yellow handrail is specifically designed to be high contrast, helping people with low vision to differentiate between the sloping and flat sections of the ramp.

BLENNZ School Homai Principal Saul Taylor says, “BLENNZ (Blind Low Vision Education Network NZ) have been delighted with the excellent level of inclusion and connection with Auckland Transport’s project team.

“The engagement with BLENNZ has been invaluable and we have felt listened to throughout the project. By including our suggestions and working alongside us so closely, the walkways and new ramp for the station will be more accessible, safe, and enjoyable for our whole school community.

“The benefits will be felt for many years to come,” Mr Taylor says.

