Pressure On Crayfish Set To Rise In Hauraki Gulf And Bay Of Plenty

A new proposal to increase commercial crayfish catch limits threatens to deplete already dangerously low crayfish populations in significant coastal areas of east Northland and the Hauraki Gulf.

Fisheries NZ is looking to increase commercial catch limits on the northeast coast of New Zealand between Te Arai Point and East Cape, an area known as CRA 2. The area includes the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park where crayfish have been declared “functionally extinct” since 2016.

Trish Rea from LegaSea says crayfish numbers in CRA 2, especially the Hauraki Gulf, are still desperately low.

“If successful, Fisheries New Zealand’s proposal to increase commercial catch limits will put crayfish populations further at risk and continue to jeopardise any hopes of restoring abundance in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park and other areas within the CRA 2 zone.”

Rea says New Zealand crayfish are mainly exported and are especially popular in high-end restaurants in Shanghai and New York.

“You’d think that after witnessing the rapid depletion of crayfish in the Hauraki Gulf and other parts of New Zealand, and the fact our scallop fisheries are still closed, that Fisheries New Zealand would have learnt their lesson.

“However, they are again bowing to commercial demands for greater catches which threatens the survival of one of our taonga, treasured, species just to feed export markets.”

LegaSea and the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council are calling on fishers and members of the public to make submissions to Fisheries NZ against the increase of the commercial crayfish catch limit. Submissions, which can be made here, close 5 PM on Wednesday 29 January.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand Sport Fishing Council spokesperson, Mike Plant, says the scientific method used to support the proposed increase is hotly debated because it is skewed towards overestimating crayfish numbers, for the benefit of quota holders

“It’s quota owners that benefit from crayfish being sold for more than $100 per kilo, yet it’s the public and the environment that unfortunately pay the price over the long term. I guess that's why officials want more exports rather than leaving them in the water for all Kiwis to enjoy. I urge all Kiwis that treasure this Kai moana to make a submission against the increase.

The Fisheries NZ methodology for estimating crayfish numbers was discounted in an independent study by an international panel of scientists last year. The scientists made 25 recommendations, highlighting both the need for crayfish surveys that were independent of fishing interests, and the ecological advantages in building increased resilience by not maximising catches. The current approach appears risky.

One consequence of a depleted crayfish population is an explosion of kina numbers. These graze down kelp forests, creating kina barrens where whole rocky reef systems are stripped bare.

“Crayfish are key to keeping kina at more natural levels. We need more of them in the water not on a plane to some overseas high-end dinner plate”.

© Scoop Media

