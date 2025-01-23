Watercare Responding To Water Outage In West Auckland

A break in a large-diameter watermain on Mountain Rd in Henderson Valley has caused a water outage to parts of west Auckland.

Affected suburbs are: Henderson, Henderson Valley, Glen Eden, Kaurilands, Sunnyvale and Oratia.

Watercare chief operations officer Mark Bourne says: “Customers living at higher elevations are likely to experience no water. Others may experience lower pressure than normal. If residents have very low pressure or no water, we encourage them to turn off their taps.

“We’re investigating the extent of the damage to the 470mm-diameter watermain, and at this stage we don’t know how long the repair will take. However, due to its size, it could be up to 24 hours to repair it and restore water.

“We currently have two teams focussed on restoring water as soon as possible – one dealing with repairs to the broken watermain, and another looking at options for reconfiguring the water network to restore supply.

“We are arranging tankers to supply emergency water, and will share information on their locations on our website. People will need to bring clean bottles, buckets or containers to collect water for drinking or hygiene purposes.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

