Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Responding To Water Outage In West Auckland

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Watercare

A break in a large-diameter watermain on Mountain Rd in Henderson Valley has caused a water outage to parts of west Auckland.

Affected suburbs are: Henderson, Henderson Valley, Glen Eden, Kaurilands, Sunnyvale and Oratia.

Watercare chief operations officer Mark Bourne says: “Customers living at higher elevations are likely to experience no water. Others may experience lower pressure than normal. If residents have very low pressure or no water, we encourage them to turn off their taps.

“We’re investigating the extent of the damage to the 470mm-diameter watermain, and at this stage we don’t know how long the repair will take. However, due to its size, it could be up to 24 hours to repair it and restore water.

“We currently have two teams focussed on restoring water as soon as possible – one dealing with repairs to the broken watermain, and another looking at options for reconfiguring the water network to restore supply.

“We are arranging tankers to supply emergency water, and will share information on their locations on our website. People will need to bring clean bottles, buckets or containers to collect water for drinking or hygiene purposes.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 