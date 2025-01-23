The Trusts Celebrate One Year Of The $250,000 Innovation Fund

West Auckland, New Zealand – January 23rd 2025 – The Trusts are celebrating the first anniversary of the Your West Innovation Fund, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support and nurture innovative and novel projects that contribute to community wellbeing and primary education in West Auckland.

Launched in 2023, the Innovation Fund has provided crucial financial support to a variety of impactful projects. Over the past year, the fund has empowered local organisations to implement creative solutions that address key community challenges. In total, the Innovation Fund has distributed $250,000 to the community, fostering positive change and development.

The Trusts CEO Allan Pollard says “We’re delighted with the effect that the Innovation Fund has had over the last year. It’s particularly inspiring to see the positive impact on school kids across The West and the feedback from the teachers involved has been fantastic. We can’t wait to see the new ideas that the applications for this year’s funding round bring.”

Applications for funding in 2025 are open now until 28th February. Details on the fund and how to apply are available here: https://www.thetrusts.co.nz/your-west-innovation-fund

Success Stories:

Fair Food Collective: With $21,320 in seed funding from The Trusts, Fair Food Collective has developed a practical employment skills program. This initiative helps volunteers restore their wairua and prepare for reintegration into society after major life events. Fair Food collects 2 tonnes of donated surplus fresh food daily and distributes it for free through a network of 50 local organisations, including women’s shelters, young mums, transitional housing, and community groups.

Fair Food General Manager Michelle Blau says "The Trusts have made a crucial difference for people who are looking to grow their skills to have a meaningful career. The Trusts have also set up Fair Food to run this programme for the next 3 years. Thanks to their support, we were able to create a model and get multi-year funding for it. We now expect to help more than 100 people step into employment.”

Linewize: The Trusts have funded the implementation of the Pulse wellbeing check-in tool at local kura. This platform provides real-time insights into the mental health and wellbeing of young people, alongside their readiness to engage and learn at school. Linewize aims to use the data from this pilot to build new relationships and drive improvements in key areas of mental health and wellbeing for the youth in Waitakere.

School Wellbeing Specialist at Linewize, Andrew Sylvester says “We’re working with The Trusts on a pilot that sees this programme rolled out into 30 schools in West Auckland. What’s exciting about that is that we’re going to have data gathered from up to 20,000 students a week. That’s not happening anywhere else in New Zealand. You can then start to work together with agencies, develop capability within schools and really do some great work in our community.”.

Belong Aotearoa: With $81,420 in funding, Belong Aotearoa operates Safari Playgroups for children, information workshops for parents, and community connections for isolated non-English speaking former refugee and migrant families. Funding for their innovative wrap around service promotes thriving and inclusive communities and supports the successful settlement and integration of migrants and refugees across The West.

Te Hononga Akoranga COMET: With $51,412 in funding, COMET leads tauira through a creative writing process to explore social issues impacting their communities. This initiative empowers young people to find solutions through science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM), bringing together students, STEM professionals, role models, and whānau to work on meaningful projects.

COMET Chief Executive Katheren Leitner says – “We've seen the great work and the ways in which The Trusts support communities in West Auckland and charities in particular. And so, when this project came up, The Trusts was a natural place to go to for us because of the Innovation Fund. This was very much an innovative project that we we’re working on. The outcomes were incredible. The Innovation Fund allows charities to be able to have the confidence to take a few risks. Anybody that has a project that they want to trial and that they think that it has the ability to impact the West Auckland community, having a conversation with The Trusts would be really smart”.

Grant Evening: February 5th, 2025 – From 6pm – Te Pou Theatre, Henderson

Join The Trusts at the Grant Evening at Te Pou Theatre, 2 Mount Lebanon Ln, Henderson Auckland on 5th February 2025 from 6pm for the community to gain valuable insights into our funding opportunities and connect with elected members.

This session is designed to help the community understand the grant process, eligibility criteria, and application tips while addressing any questions they might have.

Hosting a grant night empowers community members and organisations with the tools they need to succeed. By clarifying the grant process, we aim to eliminate barriers, encourage participation, and ensure funding reaches those who can make the most meaningful impact. It’s a chance to connect, learn, and ultimately help bring ideas to life.

Application Process: Interested applicants are encouraged to visit The Trusts website to review the application criteria and submit their proposals. The Trusts prioritise projects that address inequity and promote long-term positive impacts within the community.

About The Trusts: The Trusts are dedicated to giving back to the West Auckland community through various funding initiatives. By supporting local projects and organisations, The Trusts aim to build a stronger, more resilient community.

For more information about the Innovation Fund and to apply for future funding, please visit https://www.thetrusts.co.nz/apply-for-funding

