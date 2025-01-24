Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One Charged Following Aggravated Robbery And Flee In Whangārei

Friday, 24 January 2025, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has been taken into custody following outstanding Police work in Whangārei overnight.

At about 5.10pm, officers spotted a vehicle which had been identified from two robberies in the Kensington and Tikipunga areas on 22 January.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says Police signalled for the vehicle to stop in Otangarei however it failed to do so and fled from Police.

“The vehicle was then abandoned and the occupants fled.

“The dog unit arrived quickly, putting cordons in place and locating two people within minutes.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a vehicle. Further charges are being considered.

“This was an excellent example of a well-coordinated response to some dangerous behaviour within our community.

“If you witness any unlawful behaviour please contact Police, you can report information to us by calling 111 if it is happening now or via 105 either online or over the phone if it’s after the fact.”

The 16-year-old will appear in Whangārei Youth Court today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 