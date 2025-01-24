One Charged Following Aggravated Robbery And Flee In Whangārei

One person has been taken into custody following outstanding Police work in Whangārei overnight.

At about 5.10pm, officers spotted a vehicle which had been identified from two robberies in the Kensington and Tikipunga areas on 22 January.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says Police signalled for the vehicle to stop in Otangarei however it failed to do so and fled from Police.

“The vehicle was then abandoned and the occupants fled.

“The dog unit arrived quickly, putting cordons in place and locating two people within minutes.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a vehicle. Further charges are being considered.

“This was an excellent example of a well-coordinated response to some dangerous behaviour within our community.

“If you witness any unlawful behaviour please contact Police, you can report information to us by calling 111 if it is happening now or via 105 either online or over the phone if it’s after the fact.”

The 16-year-old will appear in Whangārei Youth Court today.

