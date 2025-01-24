Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Locate Trove Of Stolen Items In Search Warrant Following Air Ambulance Burglary

Friday, 24 January 2025, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the burglary of an air ambulance helicopter in Mosgiel have located a trove of stolen items from several other burglaries.

As a result of ongoing enquiries into the air ambulance helicopter burglary on 12 January, Police executed a search warrant at a Dunedin address yesterday afternoon.

Constable Ashley Wilson with the recovered stolen property (Photo/Supplied)

The recovered stolen items are believed to have been taken during the burglaries of multiple commercial and residential properties in early January this year.

A bag containing medical equipment was found in the large amount of stolen property, and it is believed all items in the bag have been recovered.

Some property has been identified from stores including Torpedo Seven, Off the Chain Bike Shop, Chisholm Park Golf Shop, Cash Converters, and 2Degrees. Many other stolen items are yet to be identified and returned to their respective stores.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Dunedin on 15 January in relation to the burglary of the air ambulance helicopter and two other burglaries.

After the results of the search warrant, further charges are likely.

The 31-year-old man is due to reappear on Tuesday 4 February in Dunedin District Court.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 