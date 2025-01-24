Resurfacing Work And Road Closures Coming For State Highway 73 Arthur’s Pass

Arthur’s Pass is about to get the benefits of the ongoing state highway summer maintenance season.

Contractors will be hard at work on the Alpine Highway near Arthur’s Pass Village early next month carrying out essential resurfacing works.

Work is planned for Monday, 3 February, and Tuesday February. It will require State Highway 73 to be closed between Rough Creek Bridge and Peg Leg (near the Otira Viaduct Lookout) between 10 am and 5 pm on both days.

The highway will open on the hour, every hour, to clear queued traffic. However, travel delays can be expected, and drivers must plan their journeys accordingly.

The narrowness or the road means a full closure is required. This is for the safety of road crew as well as drivers. It will also allow the work to be completed faster.

Because resealing work requires warm and dry conditions, and the location is in an alpine area, this work can only be done during the day.

State Highway 73 is a critical link between the South Island’s east and west coasts. This maintenance is essential for ensuring it remains a safe and resilient route for road users.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and co-operation while this work is underway.

(Photo/Supplied)

Works Schedule:

Monday, 3 February and Tuesday, 4 February. 10 am – 5 pm

SH73 CLOSED between Rough Creek Bridge and Peg Leg

The highway will reopen on the hour, every hour, to let queued traffic through.

These works are weather-dependent and may be scheduled if bad weather occurs

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

