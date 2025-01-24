Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Weekend Wet Weather Set To Hit South Island Highways

Friday, 24 January 2025, 1:42 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

People travelling in Tasman and the West Coast are encouraged to keep an eye on weather and road conditions this weekend.

The MetService has weather warnings in place for both regions.

A Heavy Rain Warning is in place for Westland from midday Saturday through until 6 pm on Sunday. This will affect State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Haast.

A Heavy Rain Watch has also been issued for Tasman, west of Motueka, from 9 pm Saturday until 6 pm Sunday. This will affect State Highway 60 Tākaka Hill and Golden Bay.

Heavy rain increases the risks of slips, rockfalls, and localised flooding. It can also see roads closed at short notice

Wet roads can be slippery. Drivers must be alert and prepared for road hazards, and drive to the conditions. Increase following distances, avoid sudden braking, reduce speed, and use headlights if visibility is poor. Be safe, be seen.

