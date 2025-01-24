Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information: Burglaries, Rolleston

Friday, 24 January 2025, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Rolleston Police investigating reports of burglaries from residential addresses in recent weeks would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help.

Three separate incidents have been reported since the 1 January this year.

Among the items that were stolen were a number of military medals, including a Pacific Star medal, distinctive jewellery and a go-kart. Police are appealing for any information that could reunite these items with their rightful owners.

(Photo/Supplied)

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, and you have not yet spoken to Police, please update us online now [ https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report ]or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250123/2449.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [ https://crimestoppers-nz.org/reporting-police/ ] on 0800 555 111.

We would also like to remind people to keep their homes as safe as possible if they're going away this summer.

Lock up doors and windows and ask a neighbour to check on your home regularly. Consider investing in an alarm system and sensor lights.

Also ensure you have someone trusted to clear your mail and any other items that may be delivered. If you see any suspicious behaviour, please call 111 immediately.

© Scoop Media

