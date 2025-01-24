Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DCC’s 9 Year Plan Seeks To Make Significant Savings

Friday, 24 January 2025, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 24 January 2025) – The Dunedin City Council will continue its renewal of core infrastructure, while balancing competing demands and cost pressures in other areas, Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says.

“We need to keep investing in our city, but the delivery of basic services now costs more, placing enormous pressure on rates. We’ve also heard from our residents that the rates burden is too high and that the focus needs to shift.”

Consequently, for this draft plan, some projects have been removed, others modified, and savings have been made in the face of rising construction, maintenance and insurance costs. The rates rise has been reduced to less than 10%, dropping to 6% over the course of the draft plan. The budget is set to balance early in the draft plan and debt repayment feasible by the end, Mayor Radich says.

The draft plan also includes $33.25 million for short-term infrastructure improvements designed to alleviate flooding risks in South Dunedin, as well as funding for community priorities like improved roadside vegetation maintenance.

Mayor Radich says Councillors will be asked to make tough choices and identify trade-offs when they consider the draft plan for the purposes of public consultation next week. To find a balance, some projects previously on Council’s books have been removed, including $17.1 million for a performing arts centre and $4.775 million for new public toilets.

“Taken together, these changes and others within the budget will save Council $272 million over the 9 years of the draft plan and reduce pressure on rates. A further $59.8 million has been removed from Transport budgets, including $22.4 million for the Dunedin Tunnels Trail project.

“None of the proposals will be easy decisions for Council. This budget seeks to strike a balance and reflects the changing priorities of our community, as well as the cost burdens we are all facing.

“I look forward to next week’s discussions and the community consultation to follow.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 