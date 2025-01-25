Fatal crash, Buchanans Road, Hei Hei
Saturday, 25 January 2025, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Hei
Hei this afternoon.
Police were called to Buchanans
Road at around 1.40pm.
Sadly, one person died at the
scene.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash
Unit conduct a scene
examination.
