Update - Fatal Crash, Buchanans Road, Hei Hei - Canterbury

Gordon Campbell: On The Looming Conflicts Within The Trump Presidency

How long is it going to take for the MAGA faithful to realise that those titans of Big Tech and venture capital sitting up close to Donald Trump this week are not their allies, but The Enemy? After all, the MAGA crowd are the angry victims left behind by the market forces of global capital. Well, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Andreessen etc happen to be the current embodiment of those very same forces.This isn’t merely an irony. It goes to the contradictions that lie at the heart of the Trump presidency.