Fatal Crash, Winton Lorneville Highway

Police can confirm one person has died in hospital following a crash on the Winton Lorneville Highway on Tuesday 21 January.

Two people were transported to hospital in a critical condition following the crash. One person passed away yesterday as a result of the injuries sustained.

Police extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of those involved.

The second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

