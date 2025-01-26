Fatal crash, SH73 Arthurs Pass
Sunday, 26 January 2025, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle crash in
Arthurs Pass.
The crash occurred on State Highway 73
and was reported to Police at around 8:20am today.
One
person was located deceased at the scene.
Motorists
travelling on State Highway 73 are advised to expect delays
and avoid the area if
possible.
