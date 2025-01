Name Release: Fatal Crash, Milford Clandeboye Road

Police can now name the two people who died following a two-vehicle crash on Milford Clandeboye Road near Temuka last week.

Benjamin Joseph Downes, aged 32, died in the crash on 22 January.

Shakana Ackroyd, aged 19, was critically injured and subsequently passed away in hospital on 24 January.

Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

