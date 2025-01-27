Road Closed Following Crash, State Highway 1, Marton - Central

Emergency services are responding to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 1 north of Marton, reported shortly after 2pm.

Indications are that there have been serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

