Road Closed Following Crash, State Highway 1, Marton - Central
Monday, 27 January 2025, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a crash
involving two vehicles on State Highway 1 north of Marton,
reported shortly after 2pm.
Indications are that there
have been serious injuries.
The road is closed and
diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and expect
delays.
