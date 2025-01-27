Quick Reporting From Public Sees Two Teens Arrested, Invercargill

Two young people are facing Youth Court in Invercargill after a series of burglaries in a stolen car overnight.

A Mazda vehicle was stolen from a Kingswell address in the early hours of the morning by two people, who later pulled up to a jewellers in the central city around 5am.

They have got out and attempted to smash the windows with a scooter, and when they were not able to gain entry, travelled to a service station in Newfield.

Again, they were not able to gain entry.

Stopping the vehicle on a street nearby, they have had an interaction with a member of the public, in which they have pretended to have a firearm with them in order to scare them away.

They have then travelled to a dairy in Winsdor, where they have managed to smash their way in.

The pair stole items including vapes, cash, and confectionery before getting back into the vehicle and driving a short distance away.

A Police dog unit has located the vehicle and tracked the occupants who had fled on foot, taking them into custody shortly after 6am.

Two young males were due in the Invercargill Youth Court today, appearing jointly on three charges of burglary, one of theft of a motor vehicle and one of being unlawfully in a closed yard.

This behaviour is incredibly frustrating for residents and business owners in our community, and it’s pleasing to have been able to immediately hold this pair to account.

We want to extend our thanks to the members of the public who observed suspicious behaviour and reported it to Police on 111 straight away, enabling the quick apprehension of the two youths.

It is also a reminder to take every precaution possible to help avoid becoming a victim of crime.

Remember to take property security measures with your vehicles – keep them inside a secure garage if possible, remove valuables, and consider a steering wheel lock. This all helps make your vehicle less desirable for opportunistic thieves.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

