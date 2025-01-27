Te Tiriti O Waitangi Marae Embarks On A Journey Of Cultural Revitalisation And Community Empowerment

Waitangi Events, with a start in 2025 but growing over many more to come:

Te Tiriti O Waitangi Marae is embracing its role as a historical place of importance for transformative events and the focus on cultural revitalisation, and development of sustainable, resilient communities. The Waitangi Commemorations will evolve into events designed to empower both Māori and broader communities with educational opportunities, innovative resources, and a platform for cultural pride.

Key initiatives aim to address the unique challenges faced by the Māori community while promoting engagement and learning:

Growing Healthy Kai

The events will develop into being centred around sustainable gardening, encouraging whānau (families) to grow healthy kai (food). Through workshops, participants will learn about native plants, their uses, and the principles of mahinga kai, which will help combat food insecurity and deepen community knowledge regarding food sovereignty.

Waste Water Treatment Systems and Off-Grid Power Sources

Demonstrations and workshops are invited to contact us and to showcase eco-friendly infrastructure, such as wastewater treatment systems and off-grid power solutions. Especially eager to highlight grassroots designs and affordable practices, that will inspire communities to adopt sustainable methods that enhance quality of life and promote environmental stewardship.

Biofuel and Earth Domes

Calling all explorers and innovative creators of grassroots biofuels or construction of earth domes, come, share, help us in providing insights into sustainable housing solutions and alternative energy sources. Your knowledge in these sessions will address housing shortages and showcase creative, affordable approaches to energy independence.

Breath and Movement with Maurakau, At Home Health, and Rongoā Health and well-being to be central to the events, we are wanting sessions on traditional breath and movement practices using maurakau (traditional techniques). Workshops on at-home health practices and rongoā (traditional medicine) will empower participants to take charge of their health, fostering resilience within their families and communities.

Addressing Historical Challenges to Build a Strong Future

Discussions will focus on the historical and ongoing challenges stemming from colonisation. Through multiple forums and educational booths, participants will delve into the impacts on Māori culture and community well-being, fostering a collective effort to dismantle harmful narratives and promote a more equitable future.

Te Tiriti O Waitangi Marae aims not only to revitalise cultural heritage but also to inspire global indigenous futures. By emphasising indigenous led growth and social innovation, the Marae seeks to be the pito of hope and empowerment, fostering connections that resonate far beyond local boundaries.

