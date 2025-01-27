Curtain Lifted On Illegal Cannabis Operation

Cannabis plant seized (Photo/Supplied)

A man is before the courts after the curtain was lifted on his cannabis growing operation in Roxburgh, Central Otago.

On Friday 17 January Police executed a search warrant at a Roxburgh house, and inside Police located five indoor tents which housed 12 mature cannabis plants.

Alongside the plants, a quantity of already dried-out cannabis was located packaged, which Police will allege was ready for distribution.

Three high-powered air rifles were also located at the address and have since been seized, as he was not permitted to be in possession of them.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply, cultivating cannabis, and possessing equipment to cultivate cannabis, and is due to reappear in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday 30 January.

In another search on the same day, at a different property in Roxburgh, Police located a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including utensils believed to be used for smoking methamphetamine, in a house bus. Inquiries are ongoing.

Police have been and will continue to work hard to identify and locate those involved in the illegal supply of drugs, and work with our community to address the underlying drivers of demand

If you have any information that may assist Police in identifying those involved in the illegal supply of drugs please contact Police.

You can contact us on 111 if it is happening now, or via 105 either online [1] or over the phone.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Sergeant Adam Elder, Alexandra Police

