Name Release, Fatal Crash, Winton Lorneville Highway
Monday, 27 January 2025, 7:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the woman who died
following a two-vehicle crash on Winton Lorneville Highway,
Tuesday 21 January.
She was Thachawalai Youngdaeng of
Thailand.
Our thoughts are with her family and loved
ones at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more