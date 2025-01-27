Name Release, Fatal Crash, Winton Lorneville Highway

Police can now confirm the name of the woman who died following a two-vehicle crash on Winton Lorneville Highway, Tuesday 21 January.

She was Thachawalai Youngdaeng of Thailand.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

