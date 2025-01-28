Serious Crash: SH1, Wellsford

A section of State Highway 1 in Wellsford is closed due to a serious crash.

Motorists are advised that State Highway 1 is currently closed between School and Bosher Roads.

The crash occurred at around 8.20am and involves a truck and vehicle.

Northbound traffic is being diverted through School Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted through Bosher Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the way to the scene.

Further information will be provided in due course.

Motorists are advised to expect delays on their travels this morning.

