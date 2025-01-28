Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Information Sought Following Incident In Palmerston North Bar

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Palmerston North last night and would like to speak to witnesses.

Police were called to a bar on Main Street about 11:30pm, after reports of an altercation between a small group of people.

Upon arrival one person was located with a stab wound to the neck, requiring hospital treatment.

A scene guard was in place at the premises overnight and Police will conduct a scene examination today.

If anyone has any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250128/6100.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 