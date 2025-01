Fatal Crash: SH1, Wellsford

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Wellsford this morning.

The crash occurred at around 8.20am on State Highway 1, involving a truck and vehicle.

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been examining the scene and diversions remain in place.

We anticipate the road will likely reopen after lunchtime.

Police continue to advise motorists to allow additional time to reach their destinations.

