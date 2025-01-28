Employment Indicators: December 2024

28 January 2025

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the December 2024 month (compared with the November 2024 month) were:

all industries – up 0.1 percent (2,615 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs

primary industries – up 0.2 percent (182 jobs)

goods-producing industries – down 0.1 percent (452 jobs)

service industries – up 0.2 percent (4,439 jobs).

