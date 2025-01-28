Firefighters Compete At UFBA South Island Waterway Challenge

Each year, over 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment and lives across New Zealand. We have seen several large vegetation fires this summer already and they all require one thing - lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property; the branch on the hose, the hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, and each person playing their part.

Since 1885, the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters test their hose-running and pump-operating skills in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

On Saturday 1 February, over 50 volunteer firefighters from around the South Island will show off their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other in the annual UFBA South Island Waterway Challenge.

Teams of firefighters will be coming from Lincoln, Lyttleton, Rangiora, Westport, Greymouth, Brunner, Methven, Cromwell, Mataura, Balclutha, Wyndham, Mossburn, Sefton, Rolleston, Luggate, and Ross Volunteer Fire Brigades.

Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge. This firefighting event helps teams prepare for the biennial UFBA National Waterway Challenge a few weeks after the South Island event.

Bring the kids along to watch this competitive display of firefighting techniques.

Location: Darfield Domain

Date/Time: Saturday 1 February 2025 from 0930hrs till 1600hrs (approx.)

