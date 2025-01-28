Taranaki Leaders Say Work Needed To Remove Offshore Wind Barriers

The Taranaki Mayoral Forum welcomes the Offshore Renewable Energy Bill but says other barriers must be addressed if New Zealand is to realise its offshore wind potential.

The Mayoral Forum, made up of the Stratford, New Plymouth and South Taranaki mayors and the Taranaki Regional Council chair, this week lodged a submission on the Bill, which is before a Select Committee.

The Bill creates a regulatory regime enabling firms to construct offshore wind generation. It aims to give developers greater certainty to invest, introducing a two-stage process of feasibility and construction permits.

Forum chair, Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke, says Taranaki has the offshore wind resources, the people and location to become New Zealand’s centre of renewable energy.

“The potential benefits of offshore wind are huge, not for today but for the future. This is about ensuring New Zealand has a secure, equitable and sustainable energy sector in 10 years’ time. We’re excited for Taranaki to be part of that journey.”

In its submission the Mayoral Forum says it supports the Bill and the direction it takes on key policy matters including the two-step permitting model and the robust decommissioning provisions. It also supports the requirements for developers to consult closely with mana whenua and that the Bill does not duplicate existing environmental laws.

However, the submission emphasises there are “other enabling factors” that require attention.

“Without addressing these other barriers, there is a real risk the work on the Bill is wasted.”

The Mayoral Forum suggests more combined environmental consenting options outside the fast-track regime to allow more space to assess environmental impacts. It says there is a “critical gap” when it comes to competing use of marine spaces and wants the Government to enable long-term strategic port development.

It also called for the Government to keep an open mind on price stability mechanisms that would give investors confidence to commit the capital needed for offshore wind facilities.

Mayor Volzke says the Bill is a positive step forward and the Forum is keen to work with the Government to address the remaining barriers.

The Forum has asked to speak to the Select Committee in support of its submission.

