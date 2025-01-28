Name Release: Fatal Crash Hei Hei Road
Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a crash on Hei Hei Road, Christchurch on Saturday
25 January.
He was 35-year-old Liam Michael
Ryan-Morris of Hornby.
Police extend our condolences
to the family and loved ones of those
involved.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
