Name Release: Fatal Crash Hei Hei Road

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on Hei Hei Road, Christchurch on Saturday 25 January.

He was 35-year-old Liam Michael Ryan-Morris of Hornby.

Police extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of those involved.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

