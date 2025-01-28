Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH73, Arthurs Pass
Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 9:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on State Highway 73, Arthurs Pass on
Sunday.
He was 54-year-old Paul Wilcock, of
Kumara.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends
during this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more