Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH73, Arthurs Pass

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on State Highway 73, Arthurs Pass on Sunday.

He was 54-year-old Paul Wilcock, of Kumara.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

