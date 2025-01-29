Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SH15 Closed Between Maungatapere And Otaika

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

State Highway 15 is closed between Maungatapere and Otaika due to a serious incident.

There is a detour in place via State Highway 14 and State Highway 1 for those traveling between Maungatapere and Otaika. Those traveling from Otaika to Maungatapere should take the same route, in reverse.

The road is expected to remain closed for most of the day and people are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the closure and detour route before they travel.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience.

