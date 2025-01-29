Evie O’Brien Officially Welcomed As New Chief Executive Of Te Wānanga O Aotearoa

Evie O’Brien (right) [Photo/Supplied]

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa proudly welcomed Evie O’Brien (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Maniapoto) with a stirring pōwhiri at the Te Awamutu head office of the country’s largest indigenous tertiary organisation on Tuesday, 28 January.

Ms O’Brien’s arrival marks a significant milestone for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, with her appointment coinciding with a year of celebrations marking 40 years since its establishment.

Around 350 people attended the pōwhiri, including a range of dignitaries such as Te Makau Ariki, iwi leaders, international academic leaders, and delegates from other wānanga across the country. Among them was a significant contingent from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, where Ms. O’Brien previously served as Deputy Chief Executive.

Ms O’Brien’s appointment follows the retirement of Nepia Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa) after more than 16 years with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, the last three years as chief executive.

Ms O’Brien says it was a huge honour to be welcomed back to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, where she had previously held senior roles.

“Today’s pōwhiri reminded me of the importance of whakapapa, of whanaungatanga, and of the enduring kaupapa of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, which remains to transform our whānau through education. Although we face many challenges, I am excited to lead this incredible organisation into its next chapter.”

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Council Chair Vanessa Eparaima says they were very grateful for the strong interest and high calibre of applicants who applied for the chief executive role. She highlighted that Ms O’Brien was the standout candidate, and she looked forward to working with her.

“Evie has spent the last decade enhancing her knowledge and skills both nationally and internationally. She has extensive experience in senior leadership roles across the tertiary education sector, a deep understanding of and strong relationships within our organisation, and a clear passion and commitment to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa,” she says.

“I am excited that we have someone with her outstanding skillset to lead our wānanga.”

Prior to returning to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Ms O’Brien was the Executive Director of the Atlantic Institute, based at Oxford University in the UK and spent four years at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi. Prior to that, she was Acting Kaihautū National Delivery for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, following three years as Regional Manager Tāmaki/Te Tai Tokerau. She has also held the position of Vice President of Community at Unitec.

Ms O’Brien acknowledged her predecessors – Dr Rongo Wetere, Bentham Ohia, Dr Jim Mather, Hon. Te Ururoa Flavell, and Mr Winiata – and says their efforts have provided a strong foundation for the future.

“As we celebrate our outstanding achievements from the last 40 years, we also look ahead in what is a rapidly changing tertiary education environment. I am confident we have the skills, ability and belief in the kaupapa of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa to continue providing the outstanding educational experiences our people deserve and to continue transforming lives long into the future.”

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa is a well-respected and uniquely Māori tertiary education organisation that offers a wide range of educational programmes to students across Aotearoa. One of their main objectives is to promote and preserve the Māori language and culture, and they have been doing this for almost 40 years.

