Transporting New Zealand Backs Speed Limit Changes

National road freight association Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has welcomed today’s Government announcement reversing speed limit reductions on 38 sections of the state highway network, saying the changes will reduce journey times and help avoid dangerous behaviour by frustrated drivers.

Speed limits on 49 further sections of state highway will be put out for public consultation to allows local communities to have their say on whether to revert to previous speed limits.

Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says the changes reflect the Government’s more balanced approach to speed management, taking a cost-benefit approach to speed limit setting.

"Our members have been frustrated by blanket speed reductions around the country over the past four years that did not adequately consider the impact of increased journey times, dangerous overtaking and tailgating by frustrated drivers, and increased freight costs for businesses and consumers and we’ve made these points consistently to road controlling authorities across the country.

"We’re pleased to see the programme of speed limit reversals getting underway, as directed by the Government’s Setting of Speed Limits 2024 Land Transport Rule."

Kalasih says that while appropriate speed limits play a vital role in road safety, they need to be considered alongside good roading design and effective enforcement.

"It is crucial that Government continues to invest in adequate maintenance, roading improvements, and effective enforcement of RIDS (restraints, impairment, distraction and speed).

"Speed limit setting is only one key element of supporting road safety and reducing our road toll."

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

Road is the dominant freight mode in New Zealand, transporting 92.8% of the freight task on a tonnage basis, and 75.1% on a tonne-km basis. The road freight transport industry employs over 34,000 people across more than 4700 businesses, with an annual turnover of $6 billion.

© Scoop Media

