Lock Up Your Bike: Free Locking And Charging Stations Arrive In Taupō

Road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes, BMX bikes - no matter the bicycle, you can now lock up and charge for free in the Taupō CBD.

The days of lugging your own bike lock around are over with Locky Dock stations popping up all over New Zealand. The new stations being installed in Taupō are a first in the Central Plateau.

Not only are the lock and charge stations free to use, they are also coming at no expense to ratepayers. Funded by Big Street Bikers, Locky Docks are free for everyone to use thanks to the digital advertising screen attached to the station.

Big Street Bikers is a company born out of passion for cycling and e-cycling. They have built partnerships with Mercury and oOh! Media to bring this excellent climate-positive initiative to cities and towns around New Zealand.

Taupō District Council road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight says installation of the first Locky Dock has just finished. It is located outside the Taupō Customer and Visitor Information Centre on Tongariro Street, with more to come later this year.

“We are excited for this opportunity to make it easier for locals and tourists alike to get around, lock up, charge, shop and eat,” Sarah says.

Although the Locky Docks use a simple app, you don’t have to be all about the digital life. The Taupō Customer and Visitor Information Centre and the Taupō Library will be providing free Locky Dock cards if you prefer cards to an app.

