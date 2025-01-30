Chipsealing Works On SH1 Te Kamo Bypass Sunday, Monday

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson advises chipsealing work will take place on State Highway 1 Kamo Bypass overnight on Sunday 2 February, with temporary traffic management remaining in place until contractors return to sweep and line mark overnight on Monday 3 February.

This work had been scheduled to happen earlier this month, following resurfacing works, but was delayed due to poor weather.

Between 8pm Sunday night and 5am Monday morning, the road will operate under stop/go with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place. Between 5am and 8pm on Monday, the road will operate with a lane shift and 50km/h temporary speed limit in place to help bed in the new seal.

It’s important to slow down through newly sealed sections of road because small chips can be flicked up from the road surface and damage vehicles – especially windscreens. That’s why we often keep temporary speed limits in place even after it looks like the work has been completed. As well as safety, the temporary speed limit also helps ensure the quality of the reseal. Travelling at the posted temporary speed limit allows for the chips to be embedded into the road surface and for them to remain in place as the seal cures.

Contractors will then return to undertake sweeping and line marking between 8pm Monday night and 5am Tuesday morning under stop/go and a 30km/h temporary speed limit.

Chipsealing helps ensure a smooth, skid-resistant surface, free of potholes and slippery sections to reduce the risk of crashes and help keep everyone traveling on our roads safe.

Travel delays during these works are expected to be between 5-10 minutes.

We appreciate there may be more traffic on the roads on Monday morning as people travel to work and some schools returning for the year, and ask that people plan ahead and expect delays.

Please be patient and treat our crews with kindness and respect. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the traffic management directions at our work sites.

Work is weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

This work is part of Northland’s significant summer maintenance programme, which will see approximately 203 lane kilometres of state highway renewed across the region by the end of May.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work to improve the safety and efficiency of our roads.

