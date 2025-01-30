Tiwai Peninsula Vegetation Fire Update

Photo/Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have been working hard to contain a large vegetation fire in mixed scrub and wetland on Tiwai Peninsula in Invercargill today.

The fire has grown to 1,200 hectares across the centre of the peninsula, with an 18 kilometre perimeter, due to higher temperatures and wind speed this afternoon.

There are currently eight trucks in attendance, with ten helicopters in support.

Firefighters will work until 6pm tonight, then two crews will monitor the fire overnight. All crews will return at 7am tomorrow to continue battling the fire.

Incident Controller Hamish Angus says the fire is not an immediate threat to people, homes, the smelter, or the Tiwai Bridge.

"The Tiwai Bridge is closed to all traffic except our crews and the smelter staff, and we’re asking people to keep away from Tiwai Road so we can continue to work safely," he says.

"We are working closely with mana whenua and the Department of Conservation, to ensure culturally and ecologically sensitive areas still threatened by the fire are prioritised for protection."

Awarua Rūnaka Manager Gail Thompson says she is deeply saddened at the damage caused in such a short time.

"This peninsula is a precious taonga, with a history going back a long way, which is important to Ngai Tahu," she says.

She’s happy to see the newly-established Mana Whenua Emergency Facilitator for Murihiku, Angie Hopkinson, at the site to support Fire and Emergency and the Department of Conservation with the response.

Photo/Supplied

Department of Conservation’s Operation Manager for Murihiku, John McCarroll, says Awarua Peninsula has considerable environmental value, and today’s fire is a huge blow.

"Awarua has a significant number of biodiversity values and is used by a lot of wading birds for flocking and feeding, including the endangered Southern New Zealand Dotterel/Pukunui," he says.

"As well as the loss of wildlife, we’ve also lost assets such as predator-trapping infrastructure.

"We will assess the losses once the fire is under control and we can return there safely. We may never know the full impact on biodiversity, but it is likely significant."

The nearby Awarua wetland is also a Department of Conservation area of environmental significance, which was devastated in April 2022 when wildfire burnt through 1,330 hectares.

