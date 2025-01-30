Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Submissions Open For The Customs (Levies And Other Matters) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is calling for submissions on the Customs (Levies and Other Matters) Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is Monday, 10 March 2025.

This omnibus bill would amend legislation administered by the New Zealand Customs Service (Customs), the Inland Revenue Department, and the Ministry for the Environment—the Customs and Excise Act 2018, the Goods and Services Tax Act 1985, and the Waste Minimisation Act 2008. The policy objective of the bill is to improve revenue collection on goods by making collection fairer and more effective. The proposed changes relate to Customs’ cost recovery charges, goods and services tax (GST), and environmental product stewardship fees.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 10 March 2025.

For more details about the bill:

