Fatal Crash: Chatham Road, Flaxmere

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Chatham Road this afternoon.

The crash involved a car and a cyclist, and was reported to Police just before 6pm.

The cyclist sadly died at the scene.

Chatham Road is currently closed while a scene examination is conducted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

