Fatal Crash: Chatham Road, Flaxmere
Thursday, 30 January 2025, 8:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Chatham Road this afternoon.
The crash involved a
car and a cyclist, and was reported to Police just before
6pm.
The cyclist sadly died at the
scene.
Chatham Road is currently closed while a scene
examination is conducted.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area and expect
delays.
