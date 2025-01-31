Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tiwai Peninsula Vegetation Fire Update #3

Friday, 31 January 2025, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Photo: FENZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have made good progress in clearing hotspots out of the burnt scrub and wetland on Tiwai Peninsula today.

Incident Controller Hamish Angus says that despite warmer conditions this afternoon, firefighters have been able to hold down any potential flare-ups.

"As well as having four helicopters dousing the fireground from above, we’re using four excavators to widen firebreaks around the perimeter so the fire doesn’t spread if the wind gets up," he says.

"This work will also help firefighters if they need to deal with any more fires here in the future."

Fire crews will work until 6pm, and one crew will remain overnight to monitor the fireground.

"Our crews will be back on-site tomorrow morning to continue mopping up and ensuring there are no hotspots left," Hamish Angus says.

"They’ve all worked incredibly hard over the last two days, and done a great job at getting such a large vegetation fire under control."

© Scoop Media

