Fatal Crash: Fairlight Road, Southland
Friday, 31 January 2025, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Southland yesterday.
The single vehicle crash
occurred on Fairlight Road just before 10pm.
The sole
occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
