Serious Crash Closes SH6, Westland - Tasman
Friday, 31 January 2025, 7:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 6 is closed near the Kakapotahi River
following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash was reported
around 6:10pm.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
