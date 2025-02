Body Found On Bethells Beach Believed To Be Missing Swimmer

Police were notified about 8:10pm yesterday that a body had washed up on Bethells Beach.

Although formal identification is ongoing, Police believe it is likely the body of the man who got into difficulty in the water at Piha on Tuesday evening.

The man’s family has been advised and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

