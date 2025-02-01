Te Atatu Road Closed Following Crash - Waitematā
Saturday, 1 February 2025, 6:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A section of Te Atatu Road is closed and diversions are
in place, while emergency services respond to a crash
reported at 4.30pm.
There are reported to be serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
