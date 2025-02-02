Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otaika Homicide: Name Release

Sunday, 2 February 2025, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are today releasing the name of a Northland man fatally shot in Otaika this week.

He was 18-year-old Kyle Zachary Jenkins, of Maungatapere.

The homicide investigation continues into Kyle’s murder.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer says: “Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family at this very difficult time.

“They are continuing to grieve his death and have asked for privacy at this time.”

Police are continuing to maintain an appeal for information about what took place on the Otaika Valley Road layby.

“Our investigation continues to piece together why this tragic event occurred, and identify the person responsible,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: 

An online portal has been set up for any footage or photographs to be uploaded.

Please go to https://distant.nc3.govt.nz

Anyone with further information should call Police on 105 and reference the file number 250129/0335.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

