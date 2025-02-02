Successful Conclusion Of Campaign To Halt Toxic Mining In The Whangaroa District

The Whangaroa Stop Toxic Mining Alliance K.A.T.I. is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of our campaign to prevent toxic mining operations in the Whangaroa District. This victory ensures that the district’s precious environment, including the well-being of our local hapū communities, will be safeguarded for generations to come.

We are particularly pleased to report that the Australian mining company Mineralogy has officially withdrawn from our district, in direct response to the collective objections of local residents and community leaders. This marks a significant win for our people and a powerful affirmation that when we stand united, we can protect what matters most: our land, our health, and our future.

The success of this campaign was driven by the unwavering leadership of our local communities, who stood firm in their commitment to opposing the destructive impacts of toxic mining. Our gratitude goes out to the people of Ngāi Tupango, Ngāti Ruamahue, Ngāti Kura, Te Rūnanga o Whāingaroa, and numerous leaders from around the district who have stood together in solidarity together with our friends from Forest and Bird and Greenpeace.

Dannie Samuels-Thomas, a spokesperson for K.A.T.I., said, “This victory belongs to the people of Whangaroa. It is a testament to the strength of our collective voice and our commitment to protecting our sacred lands. We thank Mineralogy for listening to our concerns and respecting our right to say no to destructive mining practices in our rohe.”

Frances Goulton, another K.A.T.I. representative, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We have always known that the land and the sea are our ancestors' legacy. We are not here to protect just the environment, but our whānau, our future, and the generations yet to come. The withdrawal of Mineralogy is a direct result of the strength of our communities, who made it clear that we will not tolerate the poisoning of our lands.”

Robyn Tauroa, from Te Runanga o Whaingaroa, added, “The land is sacred to us, and the river, the forest, the mountain — they are not just resources to be extracted. They are our tūpuna, our family. We will never allow outside interests to poison our whenua, and today, we can celebrate the fact that our children and mokopuna will be able to grow up in a healthy and thriving Whangaroa.”

Nyze Manuel, a member of the Kati Alliance, expressed solidarity with other regions facing similar threats, stating, “To our brothers and sisters across Aotearoa standing against toxic mining, know this: your struggle is our struggle. Together, we are the guardians of this whenua, and we will fight to protect our sacred lands, waters, and skies from exploitation and harm. This victory in Whangaroa belongs to all of us who believe in the power of collective action and unity.”

K.A.T.I. Strategist - Mike Smith said “ We would also like to send a clear and unequivocal message to any other mining company considering operating in the Whangaroa District: we will resist any and all attempts to mine our sacred lands. We will continue to stand as one to protect our environment, our people, and our culture.

Furthermore, we wish to address the role of certain political figures in this process. We condemn the actions of the Minister for Mining, Shane Jones, for his encouragement of extractive industries in regions like ours, where he has no jurisdiction. His failure to listen to local communities and respect our ancestral rights is a troubling example of the disregard shown for tangata whenua.”

“Additionally, we express our disappointment with the Ministry for Conservation and the Ministry for the Environment, whose failure to act in support of the Whangaroa community has been a significant hindrance in the protection of our lands. Their inertia in addressing the destructive potential of toxic mining operations in areas of cultural and environmental importance has further demonstrated a lack of true commitment to the protection of New Zealand's natural heritage.”

This campaign was a clear reminder that when tangata whenua are respected and supported, there is no force more powerful than a community united in purpose. We stand together in victory and are ready to protect our whenua and our future from further threats.

