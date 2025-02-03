Fatal Crash – Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 3 February 2025, 8:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At around 3:14am this morning emergency services
were called after a single vehicle crash on Pukehina Parade,
Pukehina.
A vehicle has left the road and
rolled into a creek. Sadly, the driver has died at the
scene.
There were no passengers.
Police are now
investigating the cause of the crash.
Our thoughts and
sympathies are with the family of the
deceased.
