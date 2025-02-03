Fatal Crash – Bay Of Plenty

At around 3:14am this morning emergency services were called after a single vehicle crash on Pukehina Parade, Pukehina.

A vehicle has left the road and rolled into a creek. Sadly, the driver has died at the scene.

There were no passengers.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased.

