Traffic Impacted By Crash, Waterloo Quay, Wellington
Monday, 3 February 2025, 9:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists heading into the Wellington CBD are
asked to avoid Waterloo Quay following a
crash.
The crash was reported to Police at
8.45am and appears to involve several vehicles.
There
are currently no reports of injuries however traffic is
being significantly
impacted.
