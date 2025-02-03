Tirau Road/SH1 Blocked
Monday, 3 February 2025, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tirau Road/State Highway 1 is currently blocked
near Fergusson Gully Road due to a truck
breakdown.
The northbound lanes will be
blocked for some time.
No injuries have been
reported.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
advised to expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more