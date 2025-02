SH1 Blocked Near Topuni

Police are advising motorists that State Highway 1 is currently blocked near Topuni.

At around 10.15am a truck rolled, blocking lanes in both directions near the intersections with Schiska and Otioro roads.

There are currently no reports of any injuries from the scene.

Motorists are advised that diversions will be put in place for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Expect delays on your travels while the scene is cleared.

