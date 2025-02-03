SH1/Bridge Street Blocked Following Crash, Rakaia
Monday, 3 February 2025, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1/Bridge Street, Rakaia is blocked
at the intersection with Elizabeth Ave following a
crash.
The two-vehicle crash was reported
just before 10:30am.
Three people have been moderately
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect delays.
Diversions are in
place.
