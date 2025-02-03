Crash Blocks Wainuiomata Hill Heading Towards Lower Hutt - Wellington

The Wainuiomata Hill is currently closed heading towards Lower Hutt following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported on the Wainuiomata side of the hill just after 11:30am.

One person has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

