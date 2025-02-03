Crash Blocks Wainuiomata Hill Heading Towards Lower Hutt - Wellington
Monday, 3 February 2025, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Wainuiomata Hill is currently closed heading towards
Lower Hutt following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash
involving a car and a motorcycle was reported on the
Wainuiomata side of the hill just after 11:30am.
One
person has been seriously injured.
Motorists are
advised to expect
delays.
